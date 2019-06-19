A CHILLY morning welcomed Wonthaggi as they headed down the highway to Lang Lang.
The under 6’s started strong with some great long passes.
Lang Lang had a few more players than Wonthaggi but a great game was still created. Amelia did excellent work in the defence stopping many passes from becoming goals and had lots of fun. The Macca’s player of the day award went to Shay who did fantastic work stopping some long kicks from the Lang Lang team.
Although missing a few key players, the under 8s still backed each other and put in the hard work. Hayden and Jude helped out in the forward line with Will holding the midfield on his own, Daisy and Jaxon used good communication in defence, while Ollie stayed strong in goalie watching the ball. The Macca’s player of the day went to Jude for great team work.
The Wonthaggi structure was strong as they took to the field for Sunday’s U10s match. Great passing and team work helped them score early in the first half.
Goal keepers Isla and Molly were focused but with super defence from Billie and Kena they rarely saw the ball.
Training has been focused on holding formations which is always challenging when your team is dominating, but Adam held his position earning him the Maccas player of the day.
Great passing through the midfield saw Zac and Daniel excel in front of goals. It was great to see Bradley have a run in the forward line. Bradley quickly learned second efforts count as a goal keepers fumble saw him score his first goal of the season.
In the under 12s, Wonthaggi took a two-goal lead and missed a couple of good chances. Lang Lang played through midfield and got themselves back into the game 2-1.
The momentum was with the home team and they took full advantage going into the half with a 4-3 advantage. The oranges were demolished and a tactical reshape the second half began.
The Wonthaggi team was outstanding, passing, movement, speed and the deficit was quickly overturned. The team never looked back from then on and more goals followed. Wonthaggi finished the half with a strong performance running out 10-4 winners.
A great credit to the Wonthaggi team, they never give up and play with the style that has been their trademark this season. It was a very sporting game played in the right spirit.
The Women’s team took to the pitch with great optimism and a ‘can do’ attitude, as the first whistle blew they were on, having plenty of shots on goal with no reward until a breakthrough with a nice follow up by Gaby, from that point on Lang Lang didn’t know what had hit them.
Alyce decided to get Lang Lang’s boots shaking with a killer outside of the box goal, Alycia followed suite and turned her ‘A’ game on scoring two goals and Gaby with a final one.
They didn’t do it alone though as everyone held their own all the way from Sarah in goals to Shannah and Leash in reserve.
With a quick team talk from coach Olivia, the ladies knew exactly what needed to be done, another lovely goal from Alycia and two more from Alyce really set the Women up, defence was stronger than ever and midfield where running the place.
Until the final whistle was blown all the Women held their ground and proved they are united more than ever. The Wonthaggi Reserves had their second win of the season, in a hard-fought match against Lang Lang.
In a fast, evenly matched game, both teams never gave up until the final whistle.
Keeper Jason kept extremely well despite an injury late in the game. Wonthaggi defence managed to keep things under control despite being under constant attack throughout the second half.
Brilliant goals from April & Scott saw Wonthaggi take a 2-1 victory.
United front against Langy
