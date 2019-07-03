BASS Coast Shire councillors are working to improve connections between the big city and the region of Wonthaggi and bring more people to the town centre.
To make these connections and develop a vibrancy to the rural community, the Bass Coast Shire Council (BCSC) has developed the draft Wonthaggi Activity Centre Plan and it is now out on exhibition for community feedback until Friday, August 2.
During this four-week period, BCSC invite the community to speak for themselves and put forward a submission on what they want to see for the future of Wonthaggi.
The draft plan, which is a vision for the next 20 years, is focused around safety, history, infrastructure, tourism and business, and bringing vibrancy to the town.
It also focuses on four key strategic sites; Apex Park, McBride Avenue, Graham Street and the Wonthaggi Secondary school site.
Approximately $3.2 million of funding has been allocated to deliver Wonthaggi Activity Centre Plan projects through council’s Long-Term Financial Plan.
Bass Coast Shire Mayor Cr Brett Tessari said: “As Wonthaggi is a regional centre, it is important that council plans for future growth.
“This is an exciting opportunity for the community to continue offering their feedback to councillors about what they want to see in the future and what will enhance, attract and retain business for future generations.
“Future growth will provide investment opportunities, new infrastructure and new services for the Bass Coast community and is likely to create more local jobs,” Cr Tessari.
The plan includes but is not limited to a play space for children, additional public furniture – seats, tables and shelter for social use, more pathways – taking into consideration the safety of pedestrians and cyclists on the roads, and landscaping to improve the appearance of the town.
Community feedback will help strengthen the vision for Wonthaggi moving forward.
To see the plan and have your say, visit www.basscoast.vic.gov.au
