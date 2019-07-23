THE Andrews Labor Government has appointed a panel of three administrators to run the South Gippsland Shire Council, which was dismissed in June.
Minister for Local Government Adem Somyurek today (Tuesday, July 23) announced Ms Julie Eisenbise as Chairperson and Mr Rick Brown and Mr Christian Zahra AM as the administrators on the panel who will be stepping in to “restore good governance” to the South Gippsland Shire Council, the goverment said.
“These appointments build on the Labor Government’s efforts to restore the highest standards of integrity to councils across the state, ensuring Victorian communities get the level of service they deserve,” the government said in a statement.
The panel will act as the Council effective from tomorrow (Wednesday, July 24) until the next election for the council in 2021.
The Labor Government dismissed the South Gippsland Shire Council in June following the recommendation of the Commission of Inquiry into the council.
“The Commission of Inquiry found a high level of councillor conflict had impaired the council’s performance of its role, decision-making and reputation within the community.”
Former Manningham City Council mayor Ms Eisenbise will lead the panel, after she was made an interim administrator in June to act in place of the council while the full panel was being established.
Mr Brown was a member of the RMIT Council for 13 years and director of the university’s commercial company, and since 2009 has been a consultant providing policy and strategic advice.
Mr Zahra AM is a public policy and strategy expert with experience in rural and regional development.
He has held senior roles in government and not-for-profit organisations including serving as Member for McMillan in the federal parliament and as the former CEO of the Wunan Foundation.
The two-year appointment period will allow the administrators to properly embed best practice within council to ensure it is functioning to its full capacity by 2021.
Minister for Local Government Adem Somyurek said the appointment of the administrators is about returning good governance to the people of South Gippsland.
“We’ve acted swiftly to rebuild this council and deliver the highest standards of conduct, transparency and integrity to the local community,” he said.
“The Administrators will work as a team to ensure that the Council is focused on governing in the best interests of the local community and providing first class services.”