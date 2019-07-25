KORUMBURRA Under 14s are back to winning form disposing of Inverloch 7 goals to 1.
A powerful display of football from the home side saw 4 goals to nil scored in the first half and a further 3 goals to 1 in the second half. Julien Rosse, Harrison Clark with 1 each and Pat Morris and Liam Richards scoring 2 each. Inverloch’s goal was credited as a Korumburra own goal.
Korumburra’s under 12s were able to field a full strength team.
The first half started well for Burra with some strong performances through the midfield, and solid defensive work from the players at the back. Inverloch took an early lead but a determined Burra team were able to work the ball forward, with Zane crossing the ball for the striker Braedyn to equalise.
Again, the midfield players were able to link together to get the ball forward resulting in the team earning a penalty just before half time, unfortunately Burra were unable to convert this.
The second half started in a similar pattern with the defence absorbing a lot of pressure from a determined Inverloch, unfortunately for Burra Inverloch were able to score 3 late second half goals.
Coach Jodie was very happy with the overall performance of the team stating “the continued hard work in training is paying off with many players showing lots of improvements”. Jodie congratulated Luscious Café player of the week Kate McLeod and Kelly’s Bakery voucher recipient Noah Belvedere. Well done.
There was no game for the Under 16 Girls. For the boys, Korumburra travelled to Mirboo North for a Friday night under lights game against Leongatha Knights.
Gatha had a 2 goal to nil opening half before Burra could find the net. Leongatha took the win 5 – 2, both Burra’s goals off the boot of Liam Richards.
Korumburra men’s reserves went down 4-2 to Inverloch. Despite only fielding ten players Burra matched Inverloch for periods during the game.
Inverloch led 3-0 at half time however Burra came out in a determined mood in the second half. Sakala pulled a goal back for the home team, scoring a penalty kick after being taken down in the box. Inverloch responded almost immediately heading in from a cross, 4-1.
Burra’s hard work paid off when they got another penalty kick, this time after Josh Crook was upended by the goalkeeper. Crook stepped up to score from the spot. 4-2. Burra: P Richards, Clifford, Swain, Brady, Allen, J Crook, Boswell, J Veltri, Sakala, and B Nicholas.
Women’s
And it was an outstanding game of football to watch in the women’s.
Korumburra City sitting in 5th place on the league ladder took to the pitch against 2nd placed Inverloch Stars. Both sides hungry for the win, Burra needing it more to secure a spot in the top 4.
Burra pushed forward through Emily Shaw and Kristen Turrell feeding the ball to speedsters Dakota DeCarlo and Amelia Hurst, Inverloch’s defence was strong, but Dakota had a run and opened the scoring 6 minutes in.
Inverloch tried to reply but Rose Hurst, Jess Halkett, Bridie Allen and Tahli Swain were solid not allowing the Stars’ speedy forwards to get through.
Jodie Olden, Amber Cull and Em Shaw controlled the ball well through the midfield, neither team giving way to each other. The pace was fast and the game physical.
The Stars had a lucky break and penetrated Burra’s defence, skilfully beating Burra keeper Treen Halkett to equalise at the 22-minute mark.
Jess Odgers subbed into the midfield and Tash Hurst into defence, neither team able to find the net before half time even after numerous corners for the home side. The intensity lifted in the second half, both teams putting their bodies on the line, Fern Hurst and Makenzee Swain subbed into the game with forward attacks stopped short by Inverloch’s defence.
Once more Burra’s backline held strong, repelling Inverloch’s every attack. Tash Hurst copped an elbow to the eye late in the game and shortly after a sickening clash saw Jodie Olden stretchered off with a knee injury.
Neither side gave in and pushed hard until the end, Burra with plenty of run forward but neither team able to secure a deciding goal. All tied up 1 all.
Coach Andrew Halkett awarded Dakota DeCarlo the Burra Brewery Player of the week, Dakota showing some great form and securing the one goal early in the game.
Men’s
Korumburra men’s seniors played out a 2-2 draw at home to Inverloch. The opening goal came midway through the first half thanks to Burras Aidan Richards.
Thomas Sorrell pounced on a defensive mix up to double Korumburra’s advantage, 2-0. Inverloch pulled a goal back before half time, 2-1. The second half was hotly contested and fairly even, but it was Inverloch who made it count on the scoreboard.
From a long throw in the ball was deflected into the net to tie the scores at 2-2. Both teams searched for a winner but the game ended in a draw. Burra: Decarlo, P Veltri, Cull, Smith, B Crook, Arnold, Sorrell, Lloyd, Newton, Beckwith, A Richards. Subs Walker, Hussein, and J Crook.