KORUMBURRA travelled to Phillip Island for the inaugural Orange Round, supporting gender equality and the end of violence against women and children.
The event was also in conjunction with the Change for Sam organisation which has significant meaning for the Phillip Island community.
U14ss – The teams went end to end, both unable to score for 19 minutes. Phillip Island opened the scoring and then settled into the game being able to hold Korumburra goal less. The final result a 6 – 0 loss to Korumburra.
U12ss – Korumburra’s under 12s played hard but couldn’t match the strength of the home side Phillip Island. Burra’s goal sneak Zane Brady was able to net 1 goal for the day, Burra taking a convincing beating, 1 – 7.
U16 Girls – The Korumburra Girls displayed some good football with some first gamer’s having a go and looking dangerous in the first half. Alex O’Neill had a great first game in defence, Mia Nagel, Emma Gardner and Kate Mcleod in midfield passed the ball through to Abbey Nicholls and Zhi Xia McNeil, both looking threatening anywhere near the goals.
Phillip Island’s keeper did her job well saving goal after goal, as did Burra’s Makenzee Swain at the opposite end.
Burra’s defenders Fernanda Hurst and Aaliyah Nagel were kept busy as well. It wasn’t until late in the second half, the fresh legged Phillip Island breakers managed to secure the first goal of the game, not long after they slotted a second and took the win.
Thanks to the tireless volunteers from both clubs who enabled this game to go ahead.
U16s – Korumburra gave their all against the powerful Phillip Island team and held their own but couldn’t find the net on the day. Phillip Island taking the win, 2 – 0.
Reserves – Korumburra City stood tall in a 2 – 0 defeat, a great effort against the home side. Burra hit the pitch with some players carrying injury, they gave their all, trying their hardest but it wasn’t to be their day.
Women – Meeting with the top side was always going to be a challenge for Korumburra City women’s team.
Supporting the orange round by wearing orange ribbons and arm bands, Burra started a little shaky, Breakers having a couple of early chances, keeper Treen Halkett superbly saving the day.
Burra played as hard as what Breakers did and unfortunately conceded a goal after 5 minutes. It would take another 30 minutes before the Breakers could again score, shortly after Burra’s Amber Cull had to leave the pitch coming off second best after a solid tackle.
Korumburra continued to push forward, a chance came for Dakota Decarlo off a throw in, unfortunately she was ruled offside, halting her run. Burra knew they had a chance in the game and shortly into the second half a clearance from Treen Halkett caught Breakers napping, Dakota Decarlo played the ball onto a running Milly Hurst who slotted Burra’s first against the home side.
Phillip Island looked rattled! Burra were in this game and continued the momentum. 7 minutes later, Phillip Island managed to beat Burra’s defence and slot their third for the day and some breathing room.
Both sides continued to play hard, Burra taking it to the top side but settling with a 1 – 3 loss for the day.
Coach Andrew Halkett said: “The second half we were fantastic we chased, hassled and competed and were rewarded with a goal. Once again this game proved we can compete against the top teams.” Andrew awarded the Burra Brewery Player of the week to Treen Halkett for a great effort in goals.
Men’s – Korumburra mens had a day they would rather forget. Phillip Island quickly opened the scoring and didn’t look back a 5-goal opening half for the home side. Burra were unable to find the net all day taking a 6 – 0 loss, the lads disappointed in themselves, they will bounce back next week.
City try their luck at Island
