CLUB stalwart Adam Cross last week took the record for most senior games played at Inverloch Football Club.
Taking the record from Mark Billows’ 310, the pair played together some 270 games – a feat that will likely stand the test of time.
In days where many players change clubs under the horizon of more cash, the loyalty of such players is a shaning example to juniors around the club.
Not disappointed to lose his title, Mark Billows – the former backman, understood Cross to prepare with professional dedication.
“Crossy is the ultimate professional, owning his own gym is definitely part of that but his focus on match fitness and commitment to the club is something young players can really aspire to,” says Billows.
“Playing so many games together we were lucky with injuries.
“He has a big role on and off the field, young players can learn a lot from him and who knows how many more games he will play,” he said.
Adam gives back to the club through various ways and also coached the thirds side in recent years.
President of I-K Pete Butcher says he has played a large part in developing the culture that is now present at the Inverloch side.
“It’s really something else – these days that a player has turned down cash to stay true to his home side.
“We have a successful culture through the divisions and with the netballers – the community of the club and the town is something I’m sure he’s proud to be a part of,” said Butcher.
“The way he’s going I can see him playing into the future too.”
After spending a majority of his early years on the ball, Cross made the move forward playing a pressure role during the 2017 premiership and this year has been moved to the backline.
Coach Tom McQualter appreciates Cross’ knowledge at the club and describes his match winning goal during his 311th appearance the high light of the season so far.
“Crossy moved forward and when he kicked a sealing goal against Garfield it sent his teammates and his home crowd over the moon,” said McQualter.
The question now remains is how many more games can he play.
Missing a handful of games earlier this season to a calf strain, Cross is now overseas hiking the Kokoda trail.
His off-field balance of being free to enjoy himself combined with his reputation as one of the hardest trainers will likely continue to guide his senior career.
Cross is yet to play any reserve games and McQualter’s assured that he will return to the senior team on his arrival home. A reservation that fits the loyal player.
Cross makes his mark
CLUB stalwart Adam Cross last week took the record for most senior games played at Inverloch Football Club.