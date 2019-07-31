JOAN Baez six months pregnant at the time, Santana, Joe Cocker, The Who, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Crosby Stills Nash & Young and of course Jimmi Hendrix…
The Woodstock Music Festival, located two hours inland from New York, fifty years ago next week, is regarded as the greatest music festival of all time.
Officially 400,000 people attended the event but if you believe the people who now say they were there, that number would extend to the millions.
Where were you in August 15-18, 1969? Maybe you were there.
If so we’d like to hear about it. Either post your response here or go to our Facebook page and join the conversation. But if you weren’t there, maybe you’d like to nominate you best music concert of all time.