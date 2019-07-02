THE Alex Scott & Staff West Gippsland Football Netball Competition’s open netball team achieved fifth place at the Netball Victoria Association Championships finals at Frankston on Sunday, June 23.
The team won four of their eight games for the day and finished just out of the top four by two points and percentage.
The team consisted of: Gemma Stacey, Karla Brook, Alanna McRae, Jaymee Eastwood, Bec Kinna, Hollie Keysers, Alex Duff, Bronte Evans, and Ella Spencer.
The girls played extremely well in cold slippery foggy conditions and managed a win over their nearest rivals for the day in AFL Outer East, which was a nice bonus as many of the players had played against them previously.
Once the girls settled into the flow of the day the momentum grew with each game.
Co-captains Gemma Stacey and Bec Kinna played their roles beautifully, leading both ends by example with Alannah McRae, Karla Brook and Jaymee Eastwood backing up solidly in defence and Hollie Keysers, Alex Duff, Bronte Evans and Ella Spencer mixing up the goaling end and causing a few headaches for the opposition defence.
The mixture of experience and youth seemed to work well and brought about strong passages of play across the court.
Thanks goes to coaching team Donna Marsh, Alan Douglas and all the players for their commitment over the last few months.
Results are as follows.
Game 1: West Gippsland FNC 8 def by 13 Riddell District FNL.
Game 2: SS&A Ovens & Murray FNL 18 def 11 West Gippsland FNC.
Game 3: West Gippsland FNC 14 def 12 Waverley City NA.
Game 4: Goulburn Valley League 16 def 7 West Gippsland FNC.
Game 5: West Gippsland FNC 11 def 8 AFL Outer East.
Game 6: Hampden FNL 16 def 13 West Gippsland FNC.
Game 7: West Gippsland FNC 27 def 13 Mountain District NA.
Game 8: Murray NL 14 def by 15 West Gippsland FNC.
Finished in top five
THE Alex Scott & Staff West Gippsland Football Netball Competition’s open netball team achieved fifth place at the Netball Victoria Association Championships finals at Frankston on Sunday, June 23.