KARDELLA’S Macie McNaughton has achieved an outstanding result in her first attempt at the Victorian Senior Women’s MotoCross Championships, placing second overall as the event concluded at Newborough recently.
A Year 11 student at Korumburra Secondary College and a member of the Korumburra Motorcycle Club (KMCC), Macie starred in junior motocross racing in 2018, picking up over a dozen trophies in local, regional and state competitions, including third place in the Victorian Junior Motocross Championships.
Interviewed by the Sentinel-Times in January this year, Macie was excited to move up the women’s class upon turning 17, but knew the competition would be “a lot harder and more serious”.
Asked by Motorcycling Victoria to comment on her recent success, she had this to say:
“I’m stoked with my result being my first year in seniors.
“I had the opportunity to race with some amazing women and form new friendships and ride some gnarly tracks.”
