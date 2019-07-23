WITH a solid 4 quarter effort Nyora have kicked their way to a convincing victory against a young Yarragon side.
The star of the show was Ben Schultz who made his way to nine goals for the second week running.
Gifted a few from team mates including the selfless Ilan Osman, he almost made his way to ten.
Dylan Heylen and Nick Carrigy were two of Nyora’s most influential onballers, both winning the ball and making poised decisions to deliver via handball or foot.
Nyora used the wind well in the first term, but Yarragon worked hard too – kicking two straight their goals were well earnt.
Yarragon dropped three back after the first quarter making things harder for the likes of Tim Burns and Adam Tagliaferro.
Simon Noy was one of Yarragon’s most influential, his small-style big-impact style coming to light in the good conditions.
Nick Carrigy worked hard in the ruck all day flying to many Saints’ centre clearances.
The locals were playing attacking football off the half backline moving forward, as they looked for central targets and the straight foot of Schultz.
With a side of contributors, the work load was well spread.
The Nyora reserves also won, topped up by the return of Fia Tootoo and Mathew Miller – both returning to the game after six weeks of injury.
Senior opportunities won’t come easy as the Saints work towards their finals campaign.
This week Nyora will host Catani and look to take their winning streak to three in a row.
Nyora puts on a show
WITH a solid 4 quarter effort Nyora have kicked their way to a convincing victory against a young Yarragon side.