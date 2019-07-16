DESPITE challenging conditions, the Leongatha Parrots put in an impressive performance against rivals Wonthaggi Power on Sunday, running away with a 63-point victory.
Hosting the Power at a very wet and muddy Parrot Park, Leongatha came out firing with a strong brand of attacking footy that they managed to keep up over the four quarters.
Kicking against the breeze in the first quarter, the Parrots managed 3.5 to the Power’s two points.
The home team’s onballers and forwards dominated, as they would continue to throughout the game, with Chris Dunne kicking two goals, and Jack Ginnane kicking one.
Increasingly slippery conditions saw things turn a bit more scrappy in the second quarter, but the Parrots still moved the ball well, which saw them dominate on inside 50s (29 to Wonthaggi’s 7), although they struggled to convert as many as they should have.
Hopkins and Nagel kicked one goal each for Leongatha, while the Power got their first, bringing the score to 5.11-41 to 1.3-9 at half time.
Quarter three was more of the same, with Leongatha still dominating inside 50s and their entire forward half.
They kicked three more goals: one to Davidson, one to Nagel, and one to ruckman Willis after a 50-metre penalty; while Wonthaggi kicked one.
By the time the final term came around, players on both sides were looking like they’d had enough of the unrelenting rain.
It didn’t help that three Wonthaggi players were playing their second game of the day, having already run out in the Reserves.
It wasn’t the best quarter to watch, but the Parrots still managed two more goals: a third from Dunne, and a first for the season from 2018 Best and Fairest Tom Marriott, in his first game back following a shoulder reconstruction.
No doubt feeling the absence of injured forward Troy Harley, Wonthaggi did their best to limit the damage of the strong Parrots’ forward line, but it clearly wasn’t enough, with the home team totalling an impressive 29 re-entries for the game, and dominating across the board.
