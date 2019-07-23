THE Sea Eagles dominated Korumburra-Bena on Saturday, grabbing an important 109-46 win with finals approaching.
The away side quickly clicked into gear, with Beattie-Powell, Iezzi and Mahoney all hitting the scoreboard early.
The Giants struggled to withstand I-K’s pressure and efficiency around the contest but managed a goal towards the end of the quarter through Fitzpatrick.
The home side trailed 6-37 at the first break.
While the Sea Eagles kicked an early goal in the second quarter, the term belonged to Korumburra-Bena, who showed great composure to bounce back.
Their midfield got on top in the contest and provided a lot of ball to their forward 50, where Cann, Nicholas, Dixon and Fitzpatrick saw them pull the lead back to 18 points at half-time.
The away side used the main break to reflect and regain some poise though, and came out firing in the third quarter.
I-K booted four goals from Korumburra-Bena’s turnovers, playing stifling defence and applying huge pressure on their opposition.
They held the home side to just a single point in the quarter and went into the final break up 81-34.
The Giants tried hard to weather the storm, with strong play from Nicholas and Newton in the ruck a positive for the team.
Despite this, the relatively inexperienced home side was no match for an Inverloch-Kongwak team who had all the momentum.
The Sea Eagles kicked four goals into the breeze, Mahoney picking up his fifth and Toussaint his third from midfield, while Korumburra-Bena could only muster two in the term.
The Sea Eagles’ 109-46 win sees them hold onto fourth spot on the ladder ahead of Bunyip, while the Giants stay ninth.
I-K face a much bigger test this week when they take on second spot Cora Lynn in an attempt to keep their top four position.
Sea Eagles fly high
THE Sea Eagles dominated Korumburra-Bena on Saturday, grabbing an important 109-46 win with finals approaching.