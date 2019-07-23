THE Sea Eagles dominated Korumburra-Bena on Saturday, grabbing an important 109-46 win with finals approaching.
The away side quickly clicked into gear, with Beattie-Powell, Iezzi and Mahoney all hitting the scoreboard early.
The Giants struggled to withstand I-K’s pressure and efficiency around the contest but managed a goal towards the end of the quarter through Fitzpatrick.
The home side trailed 6-37 at the first break.
While the Sea Eagles kicked an early goal in the second quarter, the term belonged to Korumburra-Bena, who showed great composure to bounce back.
Their midfield got on top in the contest and provided a lot of ball to their forward 50, where Cann, Nicholas, Dixon and Fitzpatrick saw them pull the lead back to 18 points at half-time.
The away side used the main break to reflect and regain some poise though, and came out firing in the third quarter.
I-K booted four goals from Korumburra-Bena’s turnovers, playing stifling defence and applying huge pressure on their opposition.
They held the home side to just a single point in the quarter and went into the final break up 81-34.
The Giants tried hard to weather the storm, with strong play from Nicholas and Newton in the ruck a positive for the team.
Despite this, the relatively inexperienced home side was no match for an Inverloch-Kongwak team who had all the momentum.
The Sea Eagles kicked four goals into the breeze, Mahoney picking up his fifth and Toussaint his third from midfield, while Korumburra-Bena could only muster two in the term.
The Sea Eagles’ 109-46 win sees them hold onto fourth spot on the ladder ahead of Bunyip, while the Giants stay ninth.
I-K face a much bigger test this week when they take on second spot Cora Lynn in an attempt to keep their top four position.