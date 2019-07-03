INVERLOCH Stars’ Senior team hosted Mirboo North with both teams looking for a win.
It was Inverloch that started strongest, with the best of the early exchanges.
Adam Bell broke the deadlock for Inverloch with an expert dribble and shot.
The Stars continued to pile on the pressure with Mitch Jackson smashing the ball home from ten yards after some good link up play by Finn Gleeson and Travis Christall; the Stars taking a 2-0 lead into half time.
The Stars again started strong at the start of the second half, with Mitch Jackson winning a penalty which San Oo converted from the penalty spot.
Sean McCrossan scored the next for the Stars with a perfect header from the Stars’ corner.
Some great work down the left hand side by Blake Richards led to a handball in the box that was converted by Adam Bell; with Rob Gray finishing off the scoring on his Seniors’ debut with a pinpoint accurate shot – leaving the keeper and defenders with no chance.
The Stars worthy winners; Mirboo North fought valiantly but the match finished 6-0 to the home team.
Senior women’s
It was a home game for the Inverloch team against Mirboo North on a windy day at Thompson Reserve.
Inverloch had a strong start and kept the ball in their attacking end early on.
A great pass from Fiona Richardson to fellow midfielder, Lauren Grylls who sent the ball forward to striker Emily Smith who took a great shot and scored the first goal of the match. Inverloch led early on 1-0.
Both teams fought hard in difficult conditions, the wind blowing across the pitch not favouring either team’s end, making control of the ball difficult. Mirboo North were persistent in their attack and Inverloch keeper Jordan Crugnale took some great saves but it wasn’t long before Mirboo North were able to even the score.
The Mirboo North attack kept coming but Inverloch’s defence was strong and the scores remained even at half time.
After the break it was Inverloch’s kick-off with Grylls taking the pass, kicking it to Richardson who sent it forward to Smith who booted it into the goal to put Inverloch into the lead in the first minute of the second half.
Mirboo North fought back with several great runs on goal but all were shut down by Inverloch’s defence who sent the ball back to their attacking half.
A great run at goal from Smith saw the Mirboo North keeper unfortunately fumble and rebound the ball back out to Smith who was following her kick in and was able to kick the ball straight into the back of the net. Inverloch lead 3-1.
Both sides battled against strong wind as they tried to find the back of the net. Mirboo North found success but that was the last goal scored for the game and Inverloch came away with the win 3-2. A great game from all Inverloch players.