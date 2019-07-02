LOCATED in the beautiful Parklands Estate, Hotondo Homes Inverloch’s stunning new Somerset display home has all the inspiration you’ll ever need.
The versatile property was designed with growing families in mind, boasting four large bedrooms, two spacious bathrooms, plus an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area.
Local Hotondo Homes builders Trent and Caroline Allen believe their new display is the ultimate family home, featuring all the necessities anyone could ever need.
“The layout of the home means there’s plenty of room for everyone to spread out and have their own private space, but more importantly there’s also areas where everyone can spend quality time together,” Trent said.
“The indoor and outdoor living areas blend perfectly into one, creating a unified space which is the perfect spot to entertain all year round,” Trent said.
The Somerset is packed full of modern features and has been cleverly designed to ensure it incorporates clever storage solutions in every little nook and cranny.
“When it comes to building your dream home, storage can often be overlooked, but I believe it’s one of the most important factors, and this house ticks every box, it’s not just beautiful, it’s versatile.
“The hidden storage solutions make finding a place for everything simple, the linen and broom cupboards make the most of space, there’s even clever little built-in nooks for your TV and computer,” Caroline said.
Perfectly suited to its coastal surroundings, the seaside Somerset perfectly encapsulates the beachside vibe.
“It was really important our long-awaited display home blend in perfectly and suited our local area, and we think we really achieved that with this property,” Trent said.
Trent and Caroline are local area experts, having lived in the region for more than two decades, they recognise no two clients’ needs are the same and are willing to work with each home owner to ensure their dream home matches their individual lifestyle and budget.
With a variety of facade options available, the team at Hotondo Homes Inverloch are available to guide you through your new home journey.
Visit their stunning Somerset display home at 82 Cuttriss Street, Inverloch between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday and Friday or 12pm and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information on Hotondo Homes, call the team on 5674 3058, or visit www.hotondo.com.au
