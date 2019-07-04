WELTER weight boxer Charles Joma was quietly confident awaiting the preliminary final decision at the Australian Championships last weekend.
Winning his first fight unanimously 5:0, the second result was not to Charles’ favour going down 3:2.
Fighting Terry Nickolas – a 2018 Commonwealth Games athlete – Charles received the first two judges’ favour, Terry six years his senior receiving the following three.
Terry went on to be defeated in the final to four-time Australian champ Jason Malia who will now go on to the World Championships in Russia this September.