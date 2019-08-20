Taking the field for his 800th game as a Gippsland field umpire is Gary Scholz flanked by experienced umpire Paul Carter, left, also with 540 games under his belt, and, right, young Zack Scholz, Gary’s son, umpiring his first Gippsland League senior match. Also joining Gary on the field was Gary’s wife, Sarah (obscured), as a goal umpire and others including Reegan Kemp, Harrison Bell, Harry Taylor-Smith, Jacob Taylor-Smith and Tim Kemp. m113419