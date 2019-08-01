SIX players from the Wonthaggi Croquet Club attended Leongatha’s inaugural two-day Golf Croquet doubles tournament on July 27 and 28.
Players from all over Gippsland, Mornington Peninsula and Belmont (Geelong) attended, giving the competition great depth.
The tournament was a handicap event split into two sections. Sue Cartwright and Gerry Kool competed in section 1 where they finished 5th with the winners being Peter Goldstraw and Deirdre Lebbon from Sale.
Our own Neil Warburton and Brian Wheeler triumphed in section 2 with Fred and Barbara Heesh (also our own) finishing 4th. Well done to all competitors and the Leongatha club for putting on a smoothly run event.
A reminder that the Wonthaggi club is holding its fundraising trivia night on August 17 at the Wonthaggi Band rooms.
This event will once again be headed by the inimitable Dennis McRae and is always a fun evening. For further details or to book a table contact Barbara Heesh on 5672 1296.
Anyone interested in having a go at the game of croquet should come along to one of our club days.
We are located on Wentworth Road (near the football ground) and our club days are Mon, Wed and Saturday from 10am. Contact Barbara Fraser on 0429 111 140 or Sue Cartwright on 5678 3347.
And remember, ‘it’s OK to play croquet’.
Brilliant doubles tournament
SIX players from the Wonthaggi Croquet Club attended Leongatha’s inaugural two-day Golf Croquet doubles tournament on July 27 and 28.