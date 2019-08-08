DEVELOPING all levels of junior footballers, level 2 AFL coach Craig McCaughan is bringing a new breed of ‘Footy Fit’ holistic football education and training to Inverloch in Term 4.
Footy Fit is a program designed for all junior footballers wanting to improve their skill development, general fitness and gain a deeper understanding of the AFL.
Head coach Craig is a four-time premiership player from the Geelong Football League and former Torquay and Grovedale senior coach.
“Catering for all abilities aged from 8 to 16 years old the sessions look to bring high-level coaching, with the comfort of stress-free training,” said Craig.
Since moving to Inverloch, Craig is now a maths teacher at Leongatha Secondary College.
“The Footy Fit program is a structured and specific training program that is designed to complement players’ existing training commitments and to develop their skills, confidence and knowledge,” he said.
“Our holistic approach will ensure your child is developing every area of their game, not just their technique or fitness, which is important if they dream of playing professional Australian Rules one day.
“Some of our members play football with local clubs and use Footy Fit to develop their proficiency and aptitude, while others join in for general fitness and fun revolving around the great game.”
The benefits of the Footy Fit sessions give them insight towards their individual game that may be overlooked in traditional club training sessions.
“Players work in small groups, so they get lots of time on-task and attention from the coaches.
“Sessions are specific and structured with lessons they can apply to their own game straight away.
“Participants feel confident and comfortable to try things because it’s a neutral environment and there are no teams getting picked out of sessions.
“Sessions teach the juniors to think about the game and develop plans for different scenarios,” said Craig.
The program will run at Inverloch Football Club in Term 4 over six weeks and cost the participants a total of $80 for all six sessions.
For more information, visit www.footy-fit.com
