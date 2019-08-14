IN the under 14s, Korumburra City continued their winning ways with a convincing 7 – 1 win against Wonthaggi United. Multiple goals from Alana Lopez-Freeman and first goals for Liam Beach, Payton Swain, Abbey Nicholls and Sam Tomkinson. Well done Burra!
U12’s – Burra had a tough game up against a mighty Wonthaggi, Zane Brady finding the net twice and Noah Belvedere slotting one through. Wonthaggi, convincing winners on the day, 9 – 3.
Reserves
Coach David Newton supplied the following report.
Burra showed great character in fighting back from 0 – 2 down to run out worthy 3 – 2 winners.
Wonthaggi looked to be cruising when they raced ahead scoring two goals within the first ten minutes.
Korumburra soon pulled one back, defender James Clifford converting from close range following a corner, 2 – 1.
Jeremiah Sakala slid home the equaliser from ten yards out, 2 – 2 at half time. Burra’s winner came from the right boot of Aidan Richards curling into the top corner from wide out on the left wing,
3 – 2.
Burra: Decarlo, Clifford, McNeil Jamie, Brady, Allen, Boswell (c), Odgers, Crook J, Crook B, Sakala, Manicaro, Richards A, Nicholas B, Swain, and McNeil Joey.
Women’s
A very closely matched game saw the ball see-sawing both ends before Wonthaggi opened the scoring 19 minutes in from a penalty.
Although Burra Keeper Treen Halkett saved the shot, a rebound was pounced upon and beat Treen who was flailing in the mud.
Burra pushed on and had some attempts on goal, none on target.
Half time, 0 – 1, the home side with a slight advantage. Burra regrouped and opened the second half with some good ball movement.
First gamer Aaliyah Nagel making an impression through the midfield. Dakota Decarlo took a penalty and slotted it home for the equaliser.
Wonny rebounded rapidly and back to a 1 goal lead. Wonny again found the net while Burra’s defence worked hard to shut the fast-paced attackers down.
Burra were not done though, finding some hope when Alliyah Nagel slotted one through, her first goal in Senior Womens. Burra looked threatening, Wonny under immense pressure, Milly Hurst had a shot that fell wide, Jodie Olden booted a long ball that was saved, Kristen Turrell had a go, Dakota Decarlo tried for another, the clock wound sown, with 30 seconds to go, a penalty for Burra would give them a chance to tie the game.
It wasn’t to be, Kristen Turrell unable to beat the Wonny keeper. All over, a 2-3 Loss for Burra. Coaching staff awarded Treen Halkett the Burra Brewery Player of the week award for her efforts in goals. Well done Treen.