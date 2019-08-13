DETERMINED to avoid the club’s first ever wooden spoon, Kilcunda Bass put in a strong performance against Garfield on Saturday, finishing off the 2019 season with a 14-point victory.
Kilcunda Bass got off to a flying start with best on ground Jake Smith slotting three goals in the first quarter, while their hosts Garfield only managed three behinds.
The visitors were able to win marking contests and move the ball forward cleaner from the outset, while Garfield were fumbly and either couldn’t find the footy or wasted it when they got it.
Garfield had the wind in their favour the second quarter, but Killy Bass managed to hold them back to score just two goals, while adding one more to their own tally.
The third quarter was a pretty even contest and Garfield gave it a decent crack, but Killy Bass’ four goals gave them a firm lead heading into the final term.
Garfield wasn’t without opportunities to even things up in this last quarter, but missed most of them, kicking one goal six.
The home team had all the play, but Killy Bass negated that with a strong defence, forcing Garfield over to the wing so that all their scoring shots were against the wind.
It was this strategy that probably won them the game, as well as a good team effort and a strong desire not to finish the season on the bottom of the ladder.
The club’s happy to have had a good win to finish off the season and looks forward to improving next year.
They’re a young side, with only two players over the age of 25 (most are between 19 and 23), so they’ve got a lot to look forward to as players develop their skills.
Killy Bass finish season on a high
