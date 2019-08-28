EMERGENCY repair work has begun on the large landslip that occurred on Glen Alvie Road on August 9, following significant rainfall, the Bass Coast Shire Council said last week.’
The section affected is between Bell Road and Korrine Road, Glen Alvie.
Work is expected to take up to four weeks to complete, subject to favourable weather conditions.
The works will involve the construction of a retaining wall, placement and compaction of structural fill, road pavement construction and sealing works.
Bass Coast Shire Council Mayor Cr Brett Tessari said because the landslip impacts an important rural link road, repairing it quickly was of high importance.
“It is fantastic to see such a quick response, with work already started on repairing the landslip,” Cr Tessari said.
“Glen Alvie Road is an important rural road and services public commuters, agricultural and dairy vehicles and school buses, however due to the landslip, is currently closed.
“We appreciate that these works present an inconvenience to the public and we ask for their patience during these times.”
To keep up to date with the project, visit www.basscoast.vic.gov.au/projects, or contact council’s Infrastructure Delivery Team on 1300 BCOAST (226 278) or (03) 5671 2211.
