Well done Leongatha citizens. You managed to shaft a Council that was going to give a rate relief budget and instead managed to install Labor Party hacks who have now delivered a 2.5 per cent nominal rate increase but after we have valuation adjustments, will mean the rate increase will be more like 4 per cent.
That will cost the average household about $100 extra for the year and remember this increase compounds with future year increases.
We have Administrators from Melbourne and beyond who have no idea about rural needs.
They are here to do the bidding of the Andrews Government and care little for you the ratepayer.
We have one wise member who even said he doesn’t have a clue about rates. I am really pleased he is looking after our money – not.
Lindsay Love, Mt Eccles
Leongatha people to blame for rate hike
