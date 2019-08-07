KORUMBURRA City visited the Leongatha Knights in the final game of the “Brian Newey Memorial Shield” with the first game seeing the teams play out a 2 all draw.
Leongatha were starting behind with Charlie Dougherty and Matt Taylor out with injury and John Stephen overseas.
Luckily the Knights had the availability of being able to have John Wilson and Zac Davidson step up to ensure that the team didn’t have to play short.
Chris Gale had agreed to play his 2nd match of the day in goal and was looking forward to testing himself. Chris was supported by Tom Barker, Stuart McNaughton, Fergus Warren and Cameron Rothnie in defence. Being able to have a fairly stable defence has helped the team all season and the introduction of Tom and Fergus back into defence would be interesting to see.
Korumburra were looking to get their fast attack going and had Aiden Richards primed to take the defence on.
Leongatha scored the only goal of the first half when Blake Moscript trapped a ball at half way and looked up to see Gabe Brennan free and waiting for the ball, Blake’s through ball was sent forward and Gabe ran onto it, on entering the penalty box Gabe had 2 defenders meet him and the squeeze effected his run to the point that he was brought down with a penalty awarded.
Brian Gannon stepped up and duly converted the free kick for a 1-0 lead.
Half time and the changes were made, Zac and John both coming on for a run, helping out Sam Bainbridge, Brian, Blake and Jack Bainbridge across the midfield. It was to be a great day for Zac with his first run for the seniors being a memorable one.
When Tom sent a long throw into the box it was met by Patrick O’Meara who headed the ball across the goal to Zac who was waiting free, front and centre. He had time to be able to control and take a shot on goal, with the keeper having no chance at stopping it, the resulting goal allowed the Knights to lead 2-0.
The final goal of the match was scored by Fergus and it was the result of Jack taking a free kick that was sent deep into the Korumburra defence, with the keeper coming out Fergus was able to jump high and head the ball just prior to it being collected by the keeper, the knock sending the ball forward and allowing him to take an easy tap into goal. 3-0.
This was the final score and whilst Korumburra attacked late in the game they were unlucky not to score.
The win gave the Leongatha Knights the honour of retaining the Shield. Korumburra Leongatha matches are always keenly played with plenty of enthusiasm though in fair spirit.
Leongatha will have the benefit of playing at home again next week as Lang Lang make the trip up the highway. With Phillip Island and Inverloch playing out a draw it evens up the ladder and with Leongatha having 2 games in hand it should see an interesting finish to the season.
Reserves
The Leongatha Knights were playing Korumburra in the men’s reserves with the Knights suffering a few absences through injury. Robert Cartledge, Thomas Dortmans, Morgan Gale and Caleb Gale were all absent, along with John Wilson stepping up to the senior team.
The Knights had to look to their under 16 team to bolster numbers and had 3 step up in Hayden Clark, Jarryd Bongers and Spencer Chadwick.
The match started with Lee Kirkus, making his return to the team and it was pleasing to see that he played out the whole match.
Lee started in defence along with Tom Murdoch, Vincent Trease and Peter Doolan. They had the reliable Chris Gale behind them in goal, though Chris was looking at being asked to back up in the seniors, so he was trying to limit his defensive runs to save his energy.
Korumburra started well attacking, but the Leongatha side were up for the challenge and repeatedly blocked balls back up the pitch. At the same time the Knights had Matt Wardle and Joel Moore working hard to score their own team goal.
Korumburra got the first score on the board when an attacking move was defended back to the halfway line only for a Korumburra player to clear the ball long into the Knights defence. The kick cleared the defence and allowed the attacker to run onto the ball and whilst under pressure from Chris he was still able to chip the ball over the keeper’s head for a goal. 0-1.
Long balls were the way to score in the 1st half, when Chris had the ball at the edge of the penalty box he was able to send a long drop kick that the Korumburra defence couldn’t handle and this let Matt run behind them and get away clear. With only the keeper to beat he was able to take his time and slot it in the corner of the net. 1-1.
The Knights had Andrew Shuttleworth, Wade Bashaw, Jake Thomas and Emmet Taranto controlling the ball in midfield and were able to keep the ball deep in the Korumburra defensive area. Alas the Korumburra team were able to keep the ball out, with no change to the score till half time.
The second half started with Jarryd, Spencer, Hayden and Kleh all making it onto the field, the 16’s players all had the opportunity to show their wares and they didn’t disappoint.
Hayden made a number of good runs down the left wing, Spencer dropped into defence and Jarryd played out the game holding down the other defensive wing.
Kleh has brought an ability to hold the ball and a level of control that has allowed the Knights to make more runs forward and this was evident when Wade controlled a kick out from defence – he was able to take on 3 different defenders and with the defence being drawn to him, Wade was able to pass the ball to Matt who was open and clear and with only the keeper to beat he was able to score his 2nd of the match. 2-1.
The match was played in good spirits and with time running down, the Knights were looking at keeping the Korumburra team at bay, though when Korumburra attacked down the left wing the defence was unable to clear the ball away. The attacker was able to run the ball deep and surprisingly he was soon inside the box and shooting on goal, he was able to score on the angle and even the scores up. 2-2.
The game finished in a draw and was a fair reflection of the match, both teams played nervous football at the commencement of the match but soon settled into some good play which resulted in 2 goals apiece.
The Knights play Lang Lang at home next week and with Lang Lang ahead of them on the ladder it will be a hard-fought game.
Women’s
The Leongatha Knights women’s team took on Korumburra at home this weekend. After a very even start to the match, it was Korumburra who opened the scoring.
This further motivated the knights, with forward, Kiera Williams finding the back of the net for her first of four goals for the day in a stunning performance.
It was not an easy day for defenders, Caitlin Charles, Julie Cato, Kim Kirkus and Tori Martin as Korumburra’s forwards made multiple quick runs towards our goal but were held out for the rest of the half with the help of Goal keeper Bethany Milkins.
Midfield was once again, controlled brilliantly by Audrey Kottek, Jasmine Garry and Evie Bath.
Forwards Xanthe Bruning and Jordan Rintoule ran out the game, crossing balls into the centre for Evie Bath and Kiera Williams to pounce on.
Sarah Doolan stepped into the Midfield when needed, making fantastic runs up the wings and Lara Worthy stepped into the midfield this week, completing her job almost effortlessly.
The Leongatha knights take on Lang Lang next week in another home match.
Under 16s
Suffering from absent players and players already match worn, Korumburra struggled to get a foothold against a confident Leongatha. Phil Smith in the striker position was the first to get his name on the scoresheet with an excellent strike to the top corner. Subsequent goal scorers included Captain Zac Davidson, Jarryd Bongers, Hamish Box, Hayden Clark and Aaron Lopez-Freeman.
A penalty was converted by Patrick Johnson. A triumphant return from injury for Evie Bath saw her receive Best player accolades alongside dual goal scorer Aaron Lopez-Freeman (sponsored by Gatha Pizza).