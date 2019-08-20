POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Nyora girl, 13-year-old Teisha Howarth.
Teisha was last seen at an address in Cardinal Court, Narre Warren.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Teisha was last seen wearing her school dress.
Investigators have released an image of Teisha in the hope someone knows of her current whereabouts.
She is known to frequent the Koo Wee Rup and Pakenham areas.
Anyone who sees Teisha or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Pakenham Police Station on 5945 2500.