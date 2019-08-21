IN a tidal turn of conditions, Nyora have taken Saturday’s sun to toast the Lang Lang Tigers – launching them into a slightly lucky finals campaign.
Following last week’s mud-slog against Poowong, Nyora are now feeling hopeful coming into finals with a classy defeat over Lang Lang.
In what was a game involving two separate scores – the margin of Ellinbank and Buln Buln left just seven points, allowing Nyora a spot in the finals.
Ruckman Nick Carrigy played his 150th game. He was up and about – giving first opportunity to 21-year-old Jesse Heylen who was also celebrating a milestone with 100 senior games.
Heylen played an impressive role out of the middle, his best game in recent weeks.
Brad Arnold put together another strong performance, adding to the spread of Nyora contributors.
Young Lachlan Fievez also dominated in the backline.
Mat Miller sat out most of the game with a knee strain, but is expected to be available for this week’s game.
Nyora can play a classy brand of football, most suited to decent conditions.
They hope their clean and physical touch will be enough to chase down last year’s grand final mishap.
For the finals, Nyora will start by facing Neerim Neerim South this weekend.
It was set be at Buln Buln but has since shifted to Nyora.
Lang Lang’s loss leaves their win tally at two for the year, coming in second last overall.
However, they’re shifting to a brand-new recreation reserve next year which could reignite finals hopes going forward.
RIGHT: Nick Carrigy clocked up 150 games at the weekend, pictured going up in the ruck against Lang Lang’s Thomas Mitchell.