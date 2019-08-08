FAMILIES across Phillip Island, San Remo and the Waterline will get greater access to secondary education, with the location announced for a new junior secondary campus in the area.
Minister for Education James Merlino and Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale today (Thursday, August 8) joined students and teachers at Wonthaggi Secondary College to announce a new junior secondary campus will be built in San Remo. The new school will be a Year 7-9 campus of Wonthaggi Secondary College and is in addition to the existing two campuses.
The Victorian School Building Authority will finalise the exact site of the new school campus following discussions with landowners over coming months. An architect will also be appointed in the coming weeks to design the new campus.
Further consultation will be undertaken to seek the community’s views on a new name for Wonthaggi Secondary College. Consultation will also be undertaken on the design of the new school.
“We know around 500 students are travelling every day to Wonthaggi Secondary College from across areas such as Phillip Island, San Remo, Corinella and Grantville, with more than 250 of these students in years 7-9,” the government said in a statement.
“This new campus in San Remo will mean students have a new junior secondary school closer to home.
“The decision to build the Year 7-9 school in San Remo is the result of extensive consultation with the local community that included an in-person engagement session and an EngageVic survey for community members to submit their ideas to.
“The Labor Government is delivering on its promise to the Bass Coast community that that they will receive the great local schools they deserve.
“The Labor Government has invested $5.6 billion to deliver more than 1,400 school upgrades and supporting over 7,500 construction jobs for Victorians.”
Education Minister James Merlino said: “The Bass Coast community deserves to have access to a local school that meets local needs. That’s what we’re delivering with this new school campus.
“Right across Victoria, we are building and upgrading schools so our students and teachers have the best facilities and every child is given every chance to succeed.”
Bass MP Jordan Crugnale added: “Bass Coast families have long campaigned for a school and we’ve listened. This brand new junior secondary school campus will give students the education they need closer to home.”