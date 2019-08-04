Bass Coast Crime Investigation Unit detectives have arrested sixteen people following a number of search warrants in Bass Coast on Saturday.
Eleven warrants were executed in South Dudley, Wonthaggi, Inverloch and Glen Forbes.
A number of items were seized including drugs, firearms, stolen property, documentation for the creation of false identities and passports and cash during the searches.
A 32-year-old South Dudley man, 28-year-old Inverloch man, 21-year-old Wonthaggi man, a 45-year-old South Dudley man, a 31-year-old Wonthaggi woman, a 38-year-old Wonthaggi man and a 33-year-old Wonthaggi woman have been charged and remanded to appear in Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court on 5 August.
A 63-year-old South Dudley man, a 50-year-old South Dudley woman, a 33-year-old Wonthaggi man, a 38-year-old Wonthaggi man, a 36-year-old Nunawading man, a 44-year-old Wonthaggi man, a 42-year-old Wonthaggi man, a 49-year-old Wonthaggi man and a 43-year-old Glen Forbes man have been charged and bailed to appear in Korumburra Magistrates’ Court at a later date.