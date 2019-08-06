Fifty years on from their glorious 1969 Bass Valley Wonthaggi District Football League premiership victory over Inverloch-Kongwak, 11 of the heroes of the day came back to relive old times. They were from left, back, Robbie Knox, Taddy Hender, Charlie Grummisch, Gerry Abrahamson, Kenny Grummisch, Matey Carew, front, Butch West, Dave Brown, Terry Tate (cc), Bobby Smith and Cam Piasente. m283219