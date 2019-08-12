THANK you, Jarryd!
After following, and enjoying immensely, the career of Leongatha’s Jarryd Roughead from day one, including his debut for the Leongatha Parrots’ seniors as a skinny, young teenager; we would just like to “join the happy team at Hawthorn” in saying thank you and to wish Jarryd all the best in his next adventure – we’re sure it will include involvement in football at some level.
There are no quotes here from Jarryd himself because it was often the good natured refrain from Jarryd when the Sentinel asked him for a quote to say: “you know what to write” and we do.
Jarryd would say, and will say in his own time, that he has appreciated the support he has received from his friends and supporters back at home in South Gippsland where he is universally loved and respected across all local footy clubs and the community in general.
There have been many great moments to delight and entertain local fans, who’ve also travelled the journey with him through its ups and downs.
What can you say other than thanks Jarryd, thanks for 15 great seasons and thanks for being an awesome ambassadour for Leongatha and South Gippsland. You’ve done us, yourself and your family proud.
Jarryd announced his retirement on Monday this week ahead of his “farewell” match at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium against the Gold Coast on Sunday.