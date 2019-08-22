THE South Gippsland Volleyball Women’s Division 2 team played in the Grand Final of the 2019 Volleyball Victoria State League competition, losing narrowly to Monash University in a 4-set match at the State Volleyball Centre, Dandenong.
Captain Kristen Sanders won Most Valuable Player of the match. Kristen lead the team to a narrow defeat in the first set 27:25 followed by a terrific comeback to win the second.
Monash fought hard to win the next two sets in a 3:1 win over South Gippsland.
Highlights included some mighty serving by Kat McHugh, strong hitting from Rienna Pratten, Jess Sanders, Alexandra Scott, Andrea Axford and Mignon Jebb.
Sarah Damon played quick defence in the back court while Kristen Sanders and Jasmin Allan steadied the ship with pin-point accurate sets delivered beautifully to the hitters. Coach Jenny Damon worked hard throughout the match to respond to the strong Monash team.
The South Gippsland Volleyball club filled the spectator benches with supporters to cheer on our team.
Over 840 matches have been played through the 2019 State League season in stadiums throughout metropolitan Melbourne as well as Horsham, Bendigo and Churchill.
South Gippsland Volleyball had three teams playing in the competition – an incredible achievement for a small regional club. The Women’s Division 3 were Semi-finalists while Men’s Division 3 narrowly missed a finals bid, coming fifth in their first year.
The South Gippsland club provides a range of volleyball programs for Juniors, those wanting some recreation through to competitive opportunities at local, state and national levels.
For more information, follow the South Gippsland Volleyball Facebook page or contact Tom Saario on 03 5658 1043 during business hours.
Prestigious award finalists
THE South Gippsland Volleyball Junior Girls State League team (2018-2019) was named one of three finalists in the Gippstar Team of the Year awards presented last Thursday, August 16.
The award was won by the Gippsland Under 21 Male Cricket Team.
The Junior Girls team won the Grand Final in the Volleyball Victoria State League competition in August 2018, in only its second year playing at this level.
The team was nominated on the basis of its excellent results as well as the players’ dedication to training and commitment to travelling to Dandenong each week during the six-month State League season.
The certificate was presented to players Amber Hubbard and Shekinah Hart, supported by coach Nic Ryan.
Three players from this team played in their third consecutive Grand Final match. Alexandra Scott, Jasmine Allan and Andrea Axford moved up to Division 2 Women’s this year and contributed to the club’s strong performance in this highly competitive division.
The junior volleyball program runs at Splash in Leongatha on Thursday evenings and new players are always welcome.
