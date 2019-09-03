IT’S often said the kitchen is the heart of every home, and with so many different designs, styles and inclusions on offer, the average home owner has never been so spoiled for choice.
Trent and Caroline Allen from Hotondo Homes in Inverloch recently opened their beautiful Somerset 233 display home which showcases some of the most popular currents trends on the market.
“Families spend so much of their time in the kitchen, so it’s important the area is functional, well organised and stylish.
“It’s the perfect meeting point and offers everyone a place to unwind at the end of the day,” Trent said.
“A well designed and presented kitchen can add immense value to your home and make your time cooking more efficient and more enjoyable.”
The Somerset 233 perfectly encapsulates the on-trend Hamptons style, with multiple shades of grey and white, shaker style cupboard doors, white subway tiles and statement pendant lights.
“One of the standout features of our display home is the kitchen. The open-plan layout allows the kitchen, family and dining rooms to all be connected to the outdoor alfresco.
“It allows for a beautiful continuation of space and is an ideal place to entertain in the warmer months,” he said.
No kitchen would be complete without storage, and the Somerset has you covered!
“Proudly boasting a large walk-in pantry, plus an abundance of overhead cupboards, the home has plenty of clever hidden places to store those rarely-used appliances.
“We recognise the needs of the modern home owner and believe you can never have too much storage! That’s why we’ve even incorporated cupboards into the island bench,” Trent said.
While the Somerset 233 is packed full of beautiful features and stylish finishes, it’s a budget-conscious home design, and is an attainable dream home many prospective buyers can aspire to.
The team specialise in single and double-storey homes, split level homes, knockdown rebuilds and acreage properties. Their passionate about working with each client to ensure their dream home matches their individual lifestyle, budget and needs.
“We have a large range of modern home designs that suit a variety of families and lifestyle requirements,” Trent said.
“We’re able to sit down with our clients and find out exactly what they need in a home, and then we find the perfect home to suit them.
“As a family-owned business, we understand building a home is a big investment and a decision people don’t make lightly, which is why we help them at every step throughout the process and keep them informed along the way.”
With more than 90 flexible floor plans and a huge variety of facades to choose from, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for your first home, investment property or dream home.
Visit the stunning Somerset display home at 82 Cuttriss Street, Inverloch, between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday and Friday or 12pm and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call the team on 5674 3058 or visit www.hotondo.com.au
Be inspired by the stunning Somerset
