IT was the finale of the Warragul and District Junior Football League at the Yarragon Recreation Reserve last Sunday and the Poowong Loch Under 10 Bulls came home with the flag.
The Bulls defeated Warranor 2.3.15 to 1.0.6.
The Bulls Goal kickers: L Moriarty 2. Best players: L Moriarty, K Zealley, T Withall, N Maddocks, T Nicholls, D Jeremiejczyk.
Warranor Goal kicker: C Dent. Best players: K Cannon, O Muir, C Croucher, B Sheehan, D McLeod, O.Ireland.
Bulls take junior premiership
