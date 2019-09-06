THREE out of four ain’t bad!
Bass Coast had four finalists in 2019 Federation Business School Gippsland Business Awards last Friday night.
And they walked away with three major awards: ‘Gippsland Retail Business of the Year’ to Dalyston General Store, ‘Gippsland Tourism Activities and Attractions of the Year Award’ to Phillip Island Helicopters and ‘Gippsland Food Wine Producers of the Year Award’ to Harman Wines.
Harman Wines’ David and Nicole Harman were buttering up after winning the Bass Coast Business of the Year Award a week earlier.
All three were delighted with their success regionally.
Sales and Marketing Manager at Phillip Island Helicopters, Lauren Mitchell, said it was great to see three successful Bass Coast business up on the stage getting major awards.
“We were surprised and excited to win the Tourism Activities & Attractions Award at the Gippsland Business Awards last Friday night and to be recognised, not only locally, but across Gippsland as well,” said Lauren.
“We’ve got a team of passionate pilots who go out of their way with customer service and receive wonderful feedback for what they do so it’s great to get some regional recognition for that.
“It was a great night and fantastic to see other Bass Coast Businesses get recognition. We fly people into Harman Wines and make a point of collaborating with other local businesses wherever we can.”
It’s why they won the “Industry Collaboration Award” at the recent Bass Coast Business Awards.
Matt and Cas Battiscombe of the Dalyston General Store also received a major gong as the ‘Gippsland Retail Business of the Year”.
“Words can’t express how blown away Cas and I are to be awarded the Gippsland Business Award for Retail last night,” said Matt over the weekend.
“This award is the culmination of 2.5 years of hard work by our entire team at Dalyston General Store. We are so proud of our team who continue to put in a great effort to support and grow our community focussed store.”
He also congratulated the other local award winners, noting that it proves “Bass Coast is truly the jewel in the Gippsland crown!”
An honourable mention in the Gippsland Hospitality Award was the Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club with its enviable record of community and customer service but they were up against the overall winners of the night, the Tinamba Hotel.
Federation Gippsland Business Award winners were: Business of the year Tinamba Hotel. Hall of fame Kennedy Trailers. Hospitality Tinamba Hotel, Manufacturing/export ShadeWorks, Mechanical trades and construction Habitat Creations, New business Little Bumble Reusable Food Wraps. Retail Dalyston General Store, Tourism Activities and Attractions Phillip Island Helicopters. Accommodation Mercure Warragul. Beauty and Personal Care Gippsland Cosmetic Laser Clinic Pty Ltd. Business and Professional Services Leah Mether Communications and Soft Skill Specialist. Food Wine Producers Harman Wines. Health and Wellbeing East Gippsland Osteopathic Clinic.
