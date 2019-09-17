WHAT a day to finish the season… a grand final with a big crowd, great weather and the Yarragon ground in superb condition; unfortunately in all games, the football scores were low and the standard did not reach any great heights.
Poowong’s Under 18s played Longwarry in a game which involved the first and second sides on the ladder and a close game was expected between the teams. Poowong kicked to the Highway end and managed one goal two points with Tane Derrick kicking a great goal from the flank.
The game seesawed between the backlines with Longwarry failing to score for the quarter.
Poowong opened the second quarter with a point but Longwarry managed two goals four with the last goal coming right on half time, to take a seven point after another quarter of seesawing football.
Poowong’s boys were working hard but were not seeing the results on the scoreboard and it was anyone’s game at half time.
Poowong opened the second half with a point, Longwarry added a point before Poowong kicked two more points. They could not find the big sticks with the margin back to five points. Longwarry managed to get the ball forward for a goal to go in at three quarter time 3.5.23 to Poowong 1.6.12.
Poowong boys were working hard and while the bounce was not going their way, there was still a quarter left. Longwarry attacked first and added a point then Poowong started to go forward and Jai Newcombe kicked Poowong’s second goal to cut the margin to six points. They managed another three points; one of them from about 15 metres out. Longwarry went forward and added a point and the margin was back to three points.
Poowong took the ball forward and were working hard with Longwarry defending well. Poowong had a chance when they grabbed the ball and ran forward from close range but the kick was astray and it was still two point the difference when the siren sounded. Clealy, Poowong had its chances to win and may consider this match as “the one that got away”.
Final score: Poowong 2.11.23 lost to Longwarry 3.7.25. Best players Ryan Knight, Jacksen Barlow, Alex Henshall, Jai Newcombe, Darcy Loughridge and Darcy Burgess.
Longwarry Premiers, but the Poowong boys tried hard and can be proud of their efforts. It was great to see the big improvement over the season and good to see so many supporters and senior players there supporting the boys and the netball on the day. Congratulations to all the staff coaches Ted Attenborough and Clint Newcombe, manager Nathan Clarke, Neville Burgess and all the assistants, trainers etc who helped at training and on Saturdays. Well Done. The Club is proud of your season’s efforts.
The 2019 Season resulted in all football teams finishing in the finals, a great effort, all players are intending to play in 2020 and with a couple of recruits and some juniors coming through, 2020 could be a big year with a lot of players in their third season with the club. Any Juniors interested in playing can contact the club. The committee has done a tremendous job over the season and can be proud of their results.
The netball committee and players have had a tremendous season also and hopefully they may have a new court for next season.
To top the season off for Poowong, Jack Hazendonk won his second League Seniors Best and Fairest with 28 votes. Jai Newcombe won the best junior, polling 15 votes, the most of all the juniors playing senior football. Reece Attenborough was sixth inthe Reserves with 13 votes, Matt Burr was fourth in the Under 18’s and Alex Henshall runner up in the Under 16’s.
Special thanks to our cameraman Jeff Tull for a great effort all season and for some great photos on the PFC web site.
The junior football netball windup is on next Sunday, September 22 1pm, and seniors Thursday, September 26 at the Poowong Hall. Bookings required. Contact the club. See you in 2020.
Desperately unlucky Poowong U18s fall short
WHAT a day to finish the season… a grand final with a big crowd, great weather and the Yarragon ground in superb condition; unfortunately in all games, the football scores were low and the standard did not reach any great heights.