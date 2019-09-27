AN ELDERLY driver was trapped in her vehicle and had to be freed by the SES after a crash in Wonthaggi this morning.
Police, paramedics, CFA and SES attended the intersection of White Road and McKenzie Street just after 9.15am, when a small hatchback was “t-boned” by another vehicle.
Police say the driver of the hatchback, an elderly Wonthaggi woman, was travelling south on White Road and about to turn onto McKenzie Street when she appears to have used the accelerator instead of the brake at the give way line, resulting in a collision with a vehicle travelling west along McKenzie Street.
The collision saw the hatchback spin across the width of McKenzie Street before coming to a stop on the nature strip near Salvation Way.
The driver remained in the vehicle for around 45 minutes as SES volunteers worked to free her and police slowed traffic around the scene.
The elderly woman was taken to Wonthaggi Hospital for observation, while the driver of the other vehicle, a Shepparton man aged in his mid-fifties, and his one passenger, were uninjured.
The Shepparton man’s vehicle sustained only minor damage, thanks to its bull bar; but the hatchback was written off, police said.
First Constable Troy Hastings said the outcome “could’ve been a lot more serious,” and that further investigations would determine whether a licence review would be required.
With the roads expected to remain busy over the Grand Final weekend, Constable Hastings urged all drivers to take extra care.