WONTHAGGI United exceeded their own expectations for season 2019 with two teams making it through to the grand finals on Sunday.
The day started early with the under 12s kicking off at 9am in Drouin.
The whole club turned out to cheer on Kev Dugard’s young team which was able to put pressure on the Phillip Island defence early.
Several attempts were rewarded with a long shot from Jesse to give Wonthaggi the early lead.
The ball bounced back and forward as both teams worked hard before a lucky shot from Phillip Island saw them equalise late in the first half.
With their heads up, Phillip Island scored twice more in the final five minutes before the break to go into half time with a commanding 3-1 lead.
The Wonthaggi United boys were presented with a guard of honour as they returned to the field with their heads held high.
The strong Phillip Island defence was not giving up but with Wonthaggi United taking a corner, there was another scoring chance up for grabs. The ball ricocheted off several players before landing in the keeper’s hands. Unfortunately for Phillip Island it was over the line and the goal was awarded to Wonthaggi United.
Both teams continued to fight hard and a late tackle saw United awarded a penalty which Jesse converted to level the scores.
A long ball from Jack in the centre bounced off the Phillip Island defence and Wonthaggi United took the lead.
The game restarted with just seconds remaining on the clock and Wonthaggi snatched the win from the league champions, 4-3.
Women’s
The league turned out to support the Wonthaggi women as they took to the field against the powerhouse Phillip Island team.
As the league champions and undefeated for two years, Phillip Island were the clear game favourites, however, the crowd favourites wouldn’t go down without a fight.
Every Phillip Island attempt was shut down by league best and fairest Alyse in the goals.
With a strong defence and courageous mid fielders. Wonthaggi held strong against their opponents, but a sneaky shot by game MVP Jess Tang late in the first half saw the score 1-0 to Phillip Island at the half-time break.
Wonthaggi United never gave up. Captain Gaby kept her team motivated, Olivia S skated around the opposition and coach Olivia M crushed the Phillip Island attack.
The undersized pitch hindered attempts by Wonthaggi’s forwards to run on goals.
With the curtain falling on the 2019 grand final, Phillip Island could only manage a 2-0 victory over the happy United team.