By Geoff Wyatt
POOWONG Under 18s travelled to Nilma Darnum last Saturday to take on Buln Buln in the Ellinbank Preliminary Final, unfortunately due to the overnight rain, conditions were heavy for the games.
The game was moved to Nilma Darnum at short notice with the Longwarry ground being unavailable especially with the rain forecast and it did arrive.
Poowong were at full strength with the return of Jai Newcombe for the full game after the Seniors were eliminated and with the Under 16 boys playing up fresh after being eliminated from the finals.
Poowong started off well and played very disciplined football all day, getting a lot of drive through Jai Newcombe and Kyle Loveridge in the middle of the ground, leading 3.2.20 to 0.2.2 at quarter time and with Hayden Wallis dangerous around the goals, Poowong increased their lead to 29 points at half time 5.8.38 to Buln Buln 1.3.9.
Despite Buln Buln’s efforts, Poowong had too many players playing well and the margin increased to 59 points 10.16.76 to Buln Buln 2.5.17.
Hayden Wallis finished with six goals and could have been more except for some near misses and with support from Tane Derrick with two and Jai Newcombe and Alex Henshall singles.
The Grand Final this week is at Yarragon, Poowong play Longwarry in the Under 18s, the teams were level on points at the end of the season, 60 each with Longwarry having a better percentage.
Poowong won both games in the home and away, the first by three points 4.11.35 to Longwarry 4.8.32 and game two Poowong 13.8.86 to Longwarry 6.8.44.
It will be a close game and we are hoping the Poowong boys will continue on with their good form in the finals to date. To Ted Attenborough and the boys, all the best for the Grand Final and if you play that good disciplined football you will be a big chance, this is a game you will never forget.
Poowong also have two netball sides competing, A Grade play Catani who finished second during the season and then eliminated the top side in the Preliminary Final.
Games between Catani and Poowong are one all for the Home and Away season, but Poowong are playing very well at the moment defeating Ellinbank in the Second Semi Final after defeating Catani in the Qualifying Final to go straight into the Grand Final.
Poowong Under 17s came back from a one-point loss to Catani the previous week to defeat Buln Buln 45 to 26.
They meet Catani in the Grand Final and it should be a very close game.
All the best to A Grade and Under 17s in the Grand Final at Yarragon on Saturday; you have played good netball all year.
Poowong Football/Netball Club is proud of all the sides representing them this weekend and wish all participants all the best.
The club hopes as many Poowong supporters as possible can make the trip to Yarragon to support the teams. Go Magpies!
Congratulations to Loch/Poowong Bulls Under 10s for winning the Premiership in the Juniors.
Remember the windups – juniors on Sunday, September 22, at Poowong Rooms and Seniors on Thursday, September 26, at Poowong Hall, tickets required for seniors windup, contact the club.
Finally, thanks to all the Poowong Committee, trainers and helpers on match day including canteen and Thursday night ladies for your support over the season and special thanks to all the sponsors.