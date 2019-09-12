THE Wonthaggi Secondary College (WSC) Intermediate Boys netball team took home the State Championship on Monday, September 2, at the State Netball and Hockey Centre.
For the third stage of competition, the highly trained group of Year 10s played under the coaching of former Australian netballer and WSC teacher Jesse Boyd.
“The team played in a controlled, disciplined way,” said Boyd.
“The group has been playing together for a number of years and are really playing the game well.
“We faced Bentleigh in our draw and beat them convincingly 21 – 17. Then we were rematched in the grand final.”
WSC were four points up at half-time, but then faced a testing Bentleigh run.
“They shot seven straight and we came into the third break three goals down,” Boyd said.
“I told the boys they had made it this far and that they were good enough to turn the momentum. And that they did.”
Returning to the court with renewed intensity, the cumulative pressure built and Wonthaggi took back the lead.
“We played a great brand of netball [and] with defensive pressure they struggled to enter goals,” said Boyd.
“The team worked together exceptionally out of defence and made it count in goals.”
The WSC Intermediate Boys defeated Bentleigh Secondary College 21 – 18 to take home the final.
Boyd said many of the boys have played together since primary school, and they played the game with elite defensive execution.
“The boys are playing a great brand of netball, it’s great to see them embrace the sport.”
Netballers take it home
