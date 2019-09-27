TOO many women experience domestic violence, sexual violence and emotional abuse.
It can have a negative impact on their mental health and social well-being.
But Nina Barry-Macaulay and Charlotte Bolding of CBX CrossFit are making a stand to say no to violence against women.
They are hosting a free community event at the gym – at 1D Elkin Court, Wonthaggi.
Last Wednesday, the trainers got together and presented to council at the Community Connections Session, asking for their support of their upcoming free community events on Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7, and requested their attendance.
The events will run from 10am to 3pm.
Charlotte is encouraging the community to get together and start a conversation to help those impacted by sexual assault, and domestic or family violence and abuse, living fearful or feeling vulnerable.
The free community day will begin with a briefing from coaches, where everyone will be taught the skills of a deadlift.
“Our coaches will guide each person through the movement to ensure it is completed correctly,” said Charlotte.
“We will then all work together and achieve as many deadlifts as we can throughout the afternoon. Once finished, we’ll provide doughnuts to everyone for their great efforts.”
The aim of the afternoon is to create awareness around domestic abuse; to break the cycle of violence and inspire the community to get active.
“We are asking you as our community leaders to come to the event and encourage others to have the conversation so we can all work together,” said Charlotte.
The National Sexual Assault and Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service – 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – is available 24/7 to support people impacted by sexual assault, and domestic or family violence and abuse.
On a mission to stamp out family violence
TOO many women experience domestic violence, sexual violence and emotional abuse.