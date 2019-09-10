AGRICULTURE Victoria’s Dairy Services team will be ready to assist you at the South Gippsland Dairy Expo.
The team will be on-hand at site 89 at this week’s expo to provide information and advice on issues related to managing a dairy business.
If you’re after practical advice and assistance on managing your dairy business through drought and dry seasonal conditions, or need help understanding your effluent obligations under the Environment Protection Amendment Act 2018 or managing your farm water supplies, there will be someone available to help you.
Dairy extension officer David Shambrook said that in addition to key resources and support for managing impacts of drought and dry season challenges still faced by many farmers in Wellington and East Gippsland shires, Gippsland’s dairy farmers deal with a range of issues on a day-to-day basis.
“Milk price fluctuations, climate variability, regulation and biosecurity issues like pests and disease are just some of the issues that dairy farmers have to deal with,” Mr Shambrook said.
“We’re looking forward to meeting farmers at the expo next week and urge them to drop into the Agriculture Victoria tent and talk to our people about their concerns and the range of services that we can provide.
“The Dairy Services team is available to provide on-farm one-on-one consultations to farmers to help them develop plans to deal with a range of issues, so drop-in and make an appointment.
“In addition to on-site consultations, Agriculture Victoria also offers a range of workshops throughout the year, including a climate risk management workshop,” he said.
“We’re scheduling further climate risk management workshops to run early in the new calendar year with the aim of working with farmers to highlight the major risks to their farm operations and develop strategies that reduce the impact of climate change on the viability of the farm,” Mr Shambrook said.
More information about Agriculture Victoria’s dairy services program is available online at http://agriculture.vic.gov.au/agriculture/dairy
