THE Poowong A Grade girls played off in the Ellinbank League Grand Final against Catani on Saturday and came up short, 51 to 37.
They started off well but with the loss of Stacey Notman due to illness, causing a reshuffle of the defence, it reduced their height on the court which became a telling factor in the match.
Quarter by quarter scores were Poowong 6 to Catani 14 in the first, 19-27, 24-42 and 37-51 in the end.
Catani’s height was a factor and with a few errors, the margin grew and despite all their best efforts Catani ran out winners on the day.
Jessica Brumby was the mainstay of the Catani scoring effort with 33 goals while Georgia Chiavaroli performed strongly for Poowong with 20.
A full-strength Poowong side had beaten Catani 38-33 in the Qualifying Final only a few weeks earlier.
Well done girls on a great season, the club is proud of your efforts.
The Under 17’s or D Grade played Catani and were determined to turn around the one-point loss in the second semi-final and they managed to get home by two goals to take the premiership.
Quarter by quarter scoring saw Poowong build a handy buffer at half time but Catani had a great third quarter to close the gap to two by the last change.
Lee Stephanie with 30 was the top scorer on the court while Poowong’s shooters shared the load.
Well done to Melissa McNally and the girls.
In other netball news, Nicole Knecht was runner-up in the league’s A Grade B&F award, Alex MacQuuen and Ashley Snell were fifth with 26 votes each in D grade. Mackenzie Fort was runner-up in E Grade 36 to 37, and Emma Henshall fifth in F Grade. All great efforts.
Under 17 netballers save the day for Poowong
