VJBL Premiers 2019 - Korumburra Wildcats 12.1 Boys - defeated Frankston Blues 30 to 24. From left, back, Linda Tack (assistant coach), Riley Butters, Xavier Osmond, Nathan Tack, James Tuckett, Ian Murdoch (head coach); and front, Indie Cameron, Mitchell DeGraff, Sasha Murdoch, Lucas Jones, Jeremy Kelly, and Jacoa Cameron.