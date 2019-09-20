ON Sunday, September 29, you’ll see an array of classics, customs and motor enthusiasts at the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve on Korumburra Road, Wonthaggi – all raising funds for Diabetes Victoria.
The non-alcohol, family-friendly event hosted by Tony Ludgate invites cars and bikes into the show to raise awareness for the condition.
“Gates open at 9am until 2pm, with a $10 donation for cars and a gold coin donation for walk ins,” said Tony.
Sponsored by the Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club and organised by the Bass Coast Fundraiser for Different Charities, this event will be a day for the motoring fans to celebrate the prestigious collectibles and exhibition of classics.
“All cars are welcome, if you have a passion for motorbikes or a love for hot rods, then head on down and enjoy a family fun day out for a good cause,” said Tony.
Put your best foot forward and show your support to those who have been diagnosed with diabetes.
Just by attending a community event you too can support life-changing programs and cutting-edge research.
Diabetes is a condition affecting thousands of Australians both young and old.
There are endless possibilities of support and Tony has volunteered his time to bring the community together, to contribute and make a difference.
“The SES and CFA will be down leading demonstrations, there’s a jumping castle for the kids and plenty of food stalls and coffee vans to entertain the parents,” said Tony.
“Don’t forget to look out for the V8 SS commodore supercar out the front of the Wonthaggi Workmen’s club from Friday, September 27,” said Tony.
For more information on the car show call Tony Ludgate on 0473 179 666.
There is no need for registration, everyone is welcome.
