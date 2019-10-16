BUNNINGS has today (Wednesday, October 16) announced it has purchased land in Wonthaggi and has plans to submit a development application to build a new store to replace its current smaller format store.
If approved, the new Bunnings Warehouse Wonthaggi would be almost double the size of the existing Wonthaggi store and create 50 additional ongoing jobs, over 130 construction jobs and represent an investment of $22 million.
The land is located at the corner of McKenzie Street and White Road, Wonthaggi, and is currently occupied by the Miners Rest Caravan Park and Capital Entertainment and Motel.
Bunnings Regional Operations Manager, Sally Powell, says Bunnings understands there are some residents that will need to relocate and Bunnings will work through this with local services.
“We are part of the Wonthaggi community and have been since 2012,” she said.
“Our absolute priority is to work with council and the relevant local services on the transition.
“We will update residents, neighbours and the local community on next steps as soon as we can,” she said.
Bunnings says it has been looking to invest further in Wonthaggi and expand its current store for some time to better service customers.
If approved, construction would begin in late 2020, with the store likely to open mid-2021.