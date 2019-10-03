FIVE boxers from the Corner Inlet Boxing Club in Leongatha will be competing at the Australian U19 national titles on the Gold Coast from October 23 to 26.
Corner Inlet has the largest representation of fighters with five boxers.
The fighters have been busy of recent with competition in Werribee, Canberra and a couple competing this Sunday in Wonthaggi; and a training session at the AIS in Canberra.
Now they’re having training sessions with the rest of the Victorian team and also training and competing overseas, with Jarvis Bindloss and Lachie Lewis training in London and then competing in Ireland at the Smithfield Boxfest from October 3 to 5 before returning for the nationals.
Coach Scott Bindloss is part of the Victorian coaching panel and at present is over on the South Pacific island of Kiribati helping with the training of the island nations fighters.
They’re all doing what they can to bring home medals by leaving no stone unturned.
Corner Inlet five make nationals
