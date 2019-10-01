DALLAS Loughridge has been selected to represent Australia at the upcoming FIBA Under-16 Asia Championships.
Following the three-day try out earlier this month at the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence in Canberra, Dallas was selected to be part of the team with five other Victorian girls.
She will be part of a squad of 17 that will look to defend their 2018 Under-16 title.
For upcoming FIBA games, Dallas will be coached by Bendigo Spirit WNBL mentor, Tracy York.
Tracy will lead the girls’ team as they look to qualify for the 2020 FIBA Under-17 World Championships in Romania.
This follows a run of recent success for Dallas; winning the National Championships with Victoria Country in July – where she earned MVP and more recently taking out the domestic championship with the Dandenong Rangers.
Last week in the final, Dallas the power point guard was huge for the Rangers. She recorded a team-high of 14 points.
This took her to sixth most in the competition for points per game (PPG) with a 12.9 PPG average.
The Rangers won the final, narrowly defeating Keilor Thunder by one point.
Korumburra Basketball Association president and former coach, Mat Holmes says Dallas has a massive impact on and off the court.
“Her talent is matched with hard work, playing VJBL for the Dandenong Rangers on Friday nights, training multiple times a week,” Mat said.
“Dallas really puts the team first and has an amazing way of lifting the whole group.”
Dallas will join other Victorians Charlise Dunn, Luisa Fakalata, Piper Dunlop, Paige Price and Nyadiew Puoch on the squad.
The location of the games is yet to be confirmed.
