WONTHAGGI Secondary College’s (WSC) new senior campus is well on track to be ready for students at the start of next year, with a new junior campus at San Remo two years later.
College principal Darren Parker says the new campus will be “like chalk and cheese” compared to the current facilities on McBride Avenue. The buildings are almost finished, and landscapers have started work on the gardens and the oval.
Darren says that the courses that WSC offers its senior students will be similar to the current list, with a few additions like a new environmental science stream, but the modern facilities will be a huge advantage for students.
“We have always had terrific practice at our school, but these modern facilities bring us right into the 21st century and help us provide options for all the kids, whether they are planning to go to university, or doing other training.”
Darren can’t wait to show the new facilities to the Bass Coast community, and says students who have taken part in tours of the building and grounds are keen to move in.
There is a lot of work to go into the move, Darren says, but they have furniture on
order and removalists at the ready. And transferring all their equipment to the new campus at the end of the year is going to be a big task.
“We’re rapt that it has been a genuine community partnership that will be something that will be a feature of the wider community.”
Darren says that the design of the campus has remained significantly unchanged from their original design, with some minor tweaks to make it function at its best for their purposes.
“It’s just been a couple little things like moving a wall a metre or two to fit a sink in for some classrooms, things like that.”
The Year 7 to 9 campus at San Remo was announced in August, and Darren says the School Council has been investigating how it will be successfully integrated into WSC.
“We are really proud to be Wonthaggi Secondary College, and we want to balance that with this opportunity to offer really top-class public education to the whole Bass Coast community.”
The San Remo campus is on track to be ready for students at the start of 2022.
The Victorian School Building Authority is working to
finalise a site in the San Remo area that meets the preferences they gathered from community consultation in mid-2019, including a drop-in session on Monday, October 28.
