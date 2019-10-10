• C Grade, Division 1
WINNING the toss and electing to bat, luck was on Nerrena’s side, who went on to set the considerable total of 158 for Koonwarra L/RSL to chase down.
Gavin Giliam top-scored, with an unbeaten 81, his score included nine fours and three sixes.
Koonwarra’s Paris Buckley was damaging with the ball as he took 2/30.
Going into bat, Koonwarra’s Brad Anderson (32) and Anthony Hunt (53) set the visitors off well.
But ‘run-outs’ galore saw Koonwarra’s batsmen on hot coals.
Darryl Chilcott made a crucial 26.
It was down to the last ball, and Koonwarra fell just one run short.
Despite a good day for MDU all-rounder Steven Riley, the home side were unable to put on a big enough score to keep Phillip Island’s deep order at bay.
Riley was the only MDU batsman to make a significant tally with 30 runs, while the rest were unable to stand up against David Womersley who took three wickets with one maiden, and Matthew Wright with two wickets and three maidens.
MDU made it through the 35 overs to set a chase of 83, dropping nine wickets.
Steve McIntyre was the Island’s top scorer with 21 runs, as the visitors cruised to the required total in 28 overs.
Riley took two of the five MDU wickets, as well as two maidens in his five over spell.
An impressive effort by Russell White with both bat and ball saw OMK overcome Wonthaggi Club in a close match.
White saw off both openers for a total of nine runs, before Kevin McLean and Brian Osborne righted the ship with a 46 run partnership.
Osborne went on to top score with 43 runs with the side reaching a seemingly defendable 8/141.
White continued his good form putting on 45 runs not out along with Sam Matthews’ 43 to get the home side the win with seven wickets to spare.
Low scoring at Korumburra saw Inverloch finish with a total of 6/79, and the local side Korumburra chase down the score in a disciplined fashion.
Jack Donohue top-scored for Inverloch with 36, but with many of his teammates struggling to make double digits, the score was tough to defend.
Jacob Whiteside took 2/7 off his seven overs, and later top-scored 23 with the bat.
Korumburra openers set their side on the right path with captain Peter Churchill hitting 17 and Jonathan Bishop 22.
Korumburra reeled in the score with three overs and five wickets spare.