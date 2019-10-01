WONTHAGGI Bowls Club has been situated at its present site in Billson Street for 108 years.
During the past six months, the club has undergone its greatest transformation in removing the lawn greens and replacing them with synthetic greens.
Club President Trevor Teer says he’s proud to say that the cost of changing over from a grass to synthetic surface has fully been borne by the club and the membership.
The club was not successful in obtaining a grant from any source and the members pledged enough money through a debenture scheme to negate the necessity of a loan.
A great deal of the required work was performed by club members at regular working bees, ably led by Brian ‘Bongo’ Donohue.
The club held its grand opening day on Saturday, September 7, and members were overwhelmingly happy with the new playing surface.
Having synthetic greens now means that the greens can be played on seven days a week and there will be fewer days during the year where rain will prevent play.
The club is moving forward with a new
internal paint job and newly erected barbecue shed.
The club is encouraging businesses and families to give bowls a try.
The club has bowls for use by prospective bowlers and coaching is available if required. Anyone from 6 to 96 can bowl and until you try it, you don’t know how much fun it is.
The next phase of the rebuilding process at the club is to erect new seats and shelters, hopefully before the hot weather arrives. The club has to source about $40,000 to pay for this.
Trevor’s hoping that a family, business or other body may wish to sponsor one of the shelters either in the business name, in a family name or in memory of a loved one.
The cost will be $2000 and in turn the bowls club will erect a plaque, outlining the sponsor, which will be attached to the shelter.
In addition, the club will provide a free social club membership to the sponsor and will make the greens available for a social gathering at no cost on a mutually suitable date.
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor for a shelter is encouraged to ring the bowls club on 5672 1058.
