LONG term residents, holidaymakers and tree changers at Inverloch are at odds on a service station development proposed for the outskirts of town, with some saying it’s exactly what the area needs, and others concerned it’s a “slippery slope” to losing what they love about living there.
The development would turn vacant zoned farm land on the corner of Inverloch-Kongwak Road and Wonthaggi Road/Bass Highway into a United Petroleum service station with seven bowsers, a convenience store, and truck and caravan parking.
The plans are currently being advertised via Bass Coast Shire Council’s website, with three objections submitted to Council so far.
Dozens of people have also taken to the Facebook group ‘Inverloch Community Voice’ to comment on the proposal.
Among them was Trevor McCorn, of Bendigo, who owns property at Inverloch and plans to move there permanently “in the near future” but says large scale developments threaten to destroy the very things that drew him to the area in the first place.
“I’d have concerns about further expansion beyond the current boundaries of the township as they stand,” Trevor told the Sentinel-Times last week.
“I’m not opposed to development happening within the township, but the service station is planned for the farmland adjacent to the town, and my opinion is that this is the thin edge of the wedge in driving further expansion and sprawl.
“I think that would spoil the character and charm of Inverloch and I would like to see the current limits kept in place.”
Hayden Tipping, who’s lived at Inverloch his whole life (29 years), has expressed a different view, saying the town has being crying out for another petrol station for years.
“We need the infrastructure to support the growth of the area,” Hayden told the Sentinel-Times last week.
“Where the current BP servo is, in town, it gets very congested over the summer holiday period, especially with all the boats and caravans needing to fill up.
“My dad has a boat about six metres long and he has trouble getting it into the servo because it’s really tight.
“Something on the outskirts would free up a lot of space, and it’d be good for farmers too, and all the people going through to Wilsons Prom.”
Other benefits highlighted by Hayden and other commentators on the Inverloch Community Voice post included increased competition, leading to lower fuel prices; and the creation of local construction jobs.
Concerns about preserving the charm and character of Inverloch needed to be balanced with providing infrastructure to support the growing tourist population, proponents said.
“You’ve got to look at convenience, especially for holiday people that bring a lot of money into the area; you’ve got to give them a second option,” Hayden said.
The Inverloch Tourism Association, which represents over 70 Inverloch businesses, does not have a stance on the proposed development, with spokesperson Gary Tayler saying the group was waiting for more information from VicRoads and Council before deciding whether or not to support it.
